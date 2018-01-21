Engineer held for possessing illegal assets in Telangana
By Express News Service | Published: 21st January 2018 02:15 AM |
Last Updated: 21st January 2018 10:22 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD:The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested the Irrigation department deputy engineer of Kamareddy for possessing illegal assets worth Rs 5 crore. The ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of K Shravan Kumar Reddy in Suchitra in the city and simultaneous raids were also carried out in five other locations. Shravan Kumar Reddy is working as DE in Banswada sub-division in Kamareddy district. During the searches, the ACB officials found that the accused officer amassed illegal assets worth Rs 5 crore. The accused officer was arrested and would produce before the court.