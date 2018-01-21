HYDERABAD: Even as the Opposition parties are criticising him for allegedly backing the state government and not reacting to their pleas, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday lavished praises on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and went to the extent of calling him ‘Kaleshwaram’ Chandrasekhar Rao for executing the works on the Kaleshwaram Scheme in an expeditious manner.The Governor on Saturday visited Medigadda and other barrages and pump houses. Later interacting with reporters, Narasimhan said, ‘‘I am overwhelmed. From now on, Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao should be called as ‘Kaleshwaram Chandrasekhar Rao,’’ he said in a lighter vein.

He went on to add that Harish Rao was working for the project day and night and deserved to be called ‘Kaleshwara Rao.” It may be recalled that a delegation of TPCC leaders called on Narasimhan recently to petition about the illegal activities of sand mafia and also the arrest of MRPS founder Krishna Madiga. The latter allegedly questioned as to why they were are trying to create trouble for the government.

The Governor reportedly went on to say that the person killed in Nizamabad in a road accident allegedly caused by a sand lorry was not a Village Revenue Assistant and this led to a spat between him and senior Congress leaders.