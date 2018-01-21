HYDERABAD: Realising that there are abnormal delays even after introduction of online building approval system of Development Permission Management System (DPMS), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has revised the time limits for speedy disposal of building applications and enhance Ease of Doing Business (EODB).The time limit for issue of building permissions is going to be 21 days, for approved, regularised layouts, site inspection will be dispensed with and approval process will be started without inspection. If the sanctioning authority fails to intimate in writing to the applicants who had submitted the application for building permission its decision of sanction or refusal within the stipulated period of 21 days, such application with plans and statements would be deemed to have been sanctioned.

The time limit for calling short fall in documents or further information if any has been reduced to 10 days as against 30 days. This will ensure that each of these cases are processed within the stipulated 21 days.

The concerned staff who fails to process the file within stipulated time, for every one day of delay, a penalty of Rs 1,000 would be slapped on the concerned staff for delay.

As per revised norms, the time limit for issue of building permissions is three weeks as against previous 30 days. All urban local bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) who are the sanctioning authorities have to communicate the approval or refusal of the building permission within stipulated three weeks. In respect of plots in approved, regularised layouts, inspection of the site will be dispensed with and approval process will be started without inspection.