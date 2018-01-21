HYDERABAD: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena plans to contest next year's elections in both the Telugu states, is all set to embark on his first political 'yatra' in Telangana on Monday.

He will be launching the 'yatra' from Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple in Jagtiyal district.

The actor announced that the four-day tour covering three districts was aimed at seeking people's blessings and to know their problems.

Kalyan, who had campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 elections but distanced himself from both the parties last year, has already announced that the Jana Sena will contest the coming elections in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the TDP-BJP and the TRS are in power respectively.

Assembly elections in both the states are scheduled along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Pawan, who himself plans to contest from Andhra Pradesh, chose Kodangattu to launch his political campaign as it was here that he had a narrow escape during campaigning in the 2009 elections. The actor says that he got a new lease of life thanks to the blessings of Lord Anjaneyaswamy.

Pawan was then campaigning for Praja Rajyam, the party floated by his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi.

After the defeat in the elections, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress.

Pawan announced the launch of the 'yatra' two days after a row with film critic Katti Mahesh was resolved. A bitter critic of Pawan, Mahesh had lodged a complaint against the actor's fans for attacking him with eggs near Hyderabad. He later withdrew the complaint and the Jana Sena also appealed to the fans not to react to any criticism.

Meanwhile, Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski called on Pawan Kalyan here on Sunday. They discussed the ties between the two countries and the opportunities for shooting Telugu films in Poland.

A group of students from Poland also met the actor and interacted with him about his film career, his entry into politics and his plans.

Pawan and his wife Anna Lezhneva along with the Polish Ambassador and his wife prayed at St. Mary's Church in Secunderabad.