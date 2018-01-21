HYDERABAD: SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav held a meeting with Minister of Health C Laxma Reddy on Saturday. The meeting was held to discuss various issues concerning rail development in the area.The issues which were deliberated at the meeting pertained to the requirements and suggestions given by public representatives of the area. The topics related to ongoing railway projects including Doubling of Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar Railway Line, development of Mahabubnagar Railway Station with modern facilities, need for Road Under Bridges (RUBs), enhancing passenger amenities at various railway stations in the area etc.

