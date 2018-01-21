WARANGAL: Accusing Telangana government of silencing people’s voice by denying permission to civil society groups to holding meetings for raising public issues, revolutionary poet and Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Revolutionary Writers’ Association) founder member Varavara Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is following the footsteps of erstwhile Andhra rulers, especially former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, by adopting anti-people’s policies.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rao said that the dream of Telangana people to establish social justice had been shattered by the policies adopted by the TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now