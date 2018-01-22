HYDERABAD: AV Ranganath, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in Hyderabad city, will go to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana on inter-cadre deputation.

The state government and the central government have allowed Ranganath’s request for inter-cadre deputation and issued orders accordingly. In the order, Rajiv Gauba, secretary in the Union ministry of home affairs, and S Basu, secretary to the Union government, stated that the appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for inter-cadre deputation of A V Ranganath, a 2007-batch IPS officer, from Telangana cadre to Andhra Pradesh cadre for a period of three years on the ground of personal hardship.

Speculation is rife among the IPS circles that some more senior IPS officers have sent their requests to the state government for inter-cadre deputation on personal grounds.

Ranganath’s inter-cadre deputation to Andhra Pradesh has an importance in investigation of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera’s rape and murder case following the High Court directed the AP State government few days ago to re-investigate the Ayesha Meera’s rape and murder case with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials stating that the SIT officials must be under the control of the court of law during the investigation.

Ranganath, then additional superintendent of police of East Godavari district, was assigned to identify the miscreants and monitor cases of sexual assault and murder that took place in women’s hostels in Krishna district and Vijayawada city following Ayesha Meera case, and there was no clue. After collecting information about the suspects in the rape and murder case, Ranganath played a key role in identifying P Satyam Babu, who was later acquitted, as accused in the case.