BHUPALPALLY: Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara scheduled to begin from January 31. With fewer than 10 days left for the commencement of Jatara, people from across the country, especially from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha have started arriving in the village. Hundreds of people are arriving in state-run buses and private vehicles at the venue.

A girl carries jaggery on her head at the

Jatara. The devotees consider jaggery

to be gold offering to presiding tribal

deities Sammakka and Sarakka |Express

Nearly 1.2 crore devotees are expected to attend the fair. TSRTC will be running over 4,000 buses from 23 locations, including Hyderabad, for the Jatara. Railways are also operating special trains for the devotees. People are arriving much before the Jatara as it becomes almost impossible to have peaceful darshan after commencement of the Jatara.

Some are just coming and having darshan and leaving the same day, whereas some are staying back for the main event. Other than Medaram, a few villages around the Jatara site are already occupied. The devotees have raised temporary sheds and makeshift kitchens. Most of them were seen buying hens and preparing their food. Lakhs of people arrive during the actual Jatara and there is complete chaos and traffic jams. Hence a large number of people prefer having darshan much before the Jatara begins.

“I am going to Medaram with my family now itself as it will be very difficult to travel during the jatara. I want my family to have a peaceful darshan,” says G Radhakrishna of Mahbubabad, who came to Medaram from Hanamkonda. From Hanamkonda bus station, almost all the buses going towards Medaram are full. As soon as the bus arrives at the depot, it is full within minutes.

The RTC has plans to operate about 560 buses from Warangal to Medaram, but currently it is plying over 20 to 30 buses daily depending upon the rush. All roads leading to Medaram were crowded with vehicles and people were seen camping on roadside and having fun with families and friends.

Tribal priests will bring the idol of Sammakka from Chilkalgutta hillocks, two km away from the village, and install it at the altar in Medaram on January 31. The next day, they bring the idol of Sarakka from Kannepally village to be installed. Later, the priest will take the Sammakka idol away and leave her in same place from where the idol was brought followed by Sarakka’s idol. With that, the Jatara comes to an end.

Mallanna Jatara begins on grand note

Siddipet: The famous Komuravelly Mallanna jatara began on a grand note in Siddipet on Sunday. Thousands of devotees reached the temple, also known as Mallikarjuna Swami, for darshan and special pujas. However, some devotees expressed displeasure with lack of amenities, including parking facilities, Some complained there were no proper shelters to rest when they reached the temple.

60 medical camps for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: To prevent spread of communicable diseases during Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara to be held at Medaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, insecticides will be sprayed in ponds to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Around 60 medical camps will be organised on four days, including 18 within the biennial Jatara site. As the festival is expected to record footfall of more than one crore, state health officials will be on their toes.