HYDERABAD: The protests against the yet-to-be-released Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmaavat’ touched Hyderabad with a group of people, suspected to be hailing from Rajasthan, staging a flash protest at a movie theatre in the city and tearing the posters of the film.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25 and Tivoli in Secunderabad is one of the theatres where the move is supposed to be screened. On Sunday evening, a group of people descended on the cinema and shouted slogans against the movie and its director.

They tore away the posters of the film and squatted in front of the theatre. The management told the protesters that they would be screening the movie as the Censor Board had given its nod for the movie. Meanwhile, police reached the place and dispersed the mob. In its complaint the management told the police that the protesters objected to the romantic scenes between the protagonists of different communities.

Police personnel were posted at Tivoli and other theatres which would screen the film. Meanwhile, members of Telangana Karni Sena, the fringe group which has been at the forefront of protests against the film, demanded that the film be banned.

Rajput Karni Sena’s state president Thakur Ranveer Singh Chauhan said, “We Rajputs have given our blood for the protection of our nation. Chief minister Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stand up for the honour of Rajputs by banning the film.”