HYDERABAD: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will embark on his “political odyssey” named, Chalo re Chalo re Chal, on Monday to test his luck in the ensuing elections to the two Telugu-speaking States. The film star had expressed his intention to start his voyage from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple located in Jagtial district. He will visit the temple on Monday.

After performing prayers to Lord Anjaneya, Pawan will start the proposed Yatra which will be in held in a phased manner across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. During the first leg of his tour, the actor-turned-politician will hold meetings with his party cadres in Telangana for three days -- January 22 to 24.

The yatra has been named Chalo re Chalo re Chal, after the popular single with the same name in his Telugu flick Jalsa (released in 2008). A campaign song with the name Chalo re Chalo re Chal composed for the political journey has already been widely circulated on social media.

As per the itinerary released by Jana Sena media head P Hari Prasad, Pawan will proceed to Kondagattu from Jana Sena headquarters located at Jubilee Hills, on Monday. At 3 pm, he will perform puja to the presiding deity in the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple. After that, he would announce his action plan and begin his journey.

In a brief interaction with media on Sunday, Pawan said he would be interacting with party cadre and common people during the yatra.

It is learnt that the yatra will be taken up in a phased manner. Each phase will last for three to four days. “During the proposed tour, his primary focus will be on understanding the local problems. Later, he would undertake agitations to exert pressure on the respective governments to resolve those problems,” sources said.

Chalo re Chalo re Chal

Monday: Pawan to perform puja at Kondagattu Temple at 3 pm. Later in the evening, he will interact with Jana Sena leaders at Karimnagar city.

Tuesday: To interact with party cadres from erstwhile united Karimnagar, united Nizamabad and united Adilabad districts at Shubham Gardens in Karimnagar city at 10.45 am.

Wednesday: To take part in the meeting of party cadres from erstwhile united Khammam, united Warangal and united Nalgonda districts at MB Gardens in the Khammam city. Later, he will return to Hyderabad.

The Congress alleged that Pawan’s Yatra was aimed at splitting the anti-establishment vote to help the ruling TRS. “During their recent meeting, both Pawan and CM seem to have entered into a tacit understanding in the run-up to the next elections. Thats why Pawan is undertaking yatra to help the ruling party, indirectly.

The way State government gave permission to Pawan’s yatra despite heavy rush of pilgrims to Kondagatu ahead of Medaram Jathara gives credence to this argument. State government is not granting permission to TJAC chairman M Kodandaram and others, who were at the forefront of the statehood movement. But, its rolling out a red carpet for Pawan, who was against Telangana movement,” Ponnam Prabhakar criticised.