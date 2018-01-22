HYDERABAD: When enthusiastic Poland students wanted to know about the beginning of his acting career, Jana Sena chief and Tollywood film star Pawan Kalyan told them, “Film career was my last option to earn livelihood as I was not at all good at studies and was a dull student in my college days.”

Pawan, who is all set to embark on his “political journey” from Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Monday in the run-up to the next general elections, had a detailed interaction with as many as 20 Political Science students, who called on him at his party headquarters, located at Jubilee Hills here, on Sunday morning.

The students met the film actor-turned-politico along with Poland Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowsky.

The Polish students discussed about Indian politics, culture and pluralism with Pawan. Then, Pawan spoke about the need of exchange of cultures between Poland and India. He said such meetings will help in maintaining good relations between the countries.

Later, Burakovsky said he was a student of Maharaja School in Poland. He said he loves India and also learnt Hindi. He spoke fluent Hindi and also sang a song, Pyar Hua, Ikrar Hua, from yesteryears Bollywood blockbuster Shree 420, surprising all. He then sought Pawan’s cooperation to promote his country as a place for Telugu film shootings.

Then, the Jana Sena chief suggested to Poland Ambassador to hold workshops in the southern states to make film industry personalities know about the scenic locations in Poland.

Ahead of performing puja at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Monday, Pawan Kalyan and his Russian wife Anna Lezhneva visited St Mary’s Basilica, located at Secunderabad, along with their son Mark.

Poland Ambassador Burakowsky and other students from that country also joined the Pawan’s family when the former took part in a special mass conducted at the church on the occasion of Sunday.