HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities of Andhra Pradesh government for their failure to implement court orders to prevent cockfights during this Sankranti season, a division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the state’s chief secretary and director-general of police to appear in person before the court on January 29 for explanation.

“Despite the court orders the cockfights were held as usual. Our orders were confined only to paper. The government has not taken the orders seriously. The public representatives themselves participated in the events and made statements on TV channels regarding cockfights. This is nothing but making a mockery of the court orders. It is very unfortunate. If the authorities concerned were helpless, then they should have brought the issue to our notice and then we would have looked into it”, the bench remarked seriously and found fault with the authorities for failure to file a report on the steps taken by them on the issue despite order of the court.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice M Ganga Rao passed this order on a PIL filed by K Ramachandra Raju of West Godavari district, complaining that officers had failed to curb the unauthorised gaming, illegal sale of liquor, prostitution and so on which were carried out under the garb of cockfights.