HYDERABAD: The protests organised opposing atrocities against Dalits in India by Dalit rights in London, UK where the protesters marched from Parliament Square, Westminister to Indian High Commission seem to have strengthened spirits of Dalit community in TS. The protest in London took place in the wake of violence during bicentenary celebration of 1818 battle of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra.

Sujatha Surepally who has been facing death threats and online harassment for writing a Facebook post condemning attacks on Dalit Bahujan students in Telangana, said, “The atrocities against Dalits has risen to an appalling extent in the state. Bhima Koregaon bicentenary celebrations were not to be disturbed and should have been carried peacefully like every other celebration by any community in the country.”