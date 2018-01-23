HYDERABAD: Telangana police on Monday said they wanted the custody of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the terror accused in the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, who was caught by the Delhi police on Monday, for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts in the city. Sources told Express that Qureshi, who is co-founder of Indian Mujahideen (IM) and active member of SIMI, have played a key role in designing IEDs and executed high intense explosions in Hyderabad.

Qureshi worked as a software engineer in a reputed IT company in the city for few years. “Qureshi is not only an expert in designing Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), but also involved in recruiting members to Indian Mujahideen (IM) and SIMI from Hyderabad and its surrounding places,’’ a senior officer said. Stating that Qureshi has links in bomb blasts in the city, a senior police officer reiterated that they would take custody of Qureshi for questioning him in connection with various bomb blasts and recruitment of city youth into SIMI and IM.

In 2016, the NIA officials have conducted searches on the residences of several youngsters in the city and arrested them suspecting their role in radicalising youth and recruiting them into terror outfits. The Telangana state police suspect that alleged terror operatives Mohammed Ataullah Rahman and Yaser Naimathullah are in touch with Qureshi in fund raising for terror activities and attracting youngsters towards ISIS.