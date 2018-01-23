SIDDIPET : The public hearing for Vemulaghat villagers over land acquisition for the Mallannasagar reservoir, scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24, stands postponed. The meeting is now likely to be held on January 30 or February 1.The postponement was forced by the villagers who opposed holding of the meeting in the absence of notices to them. The farmers found notices dumped in a dustbin near the Siddipet sub-jail. Not just that, the notices, meant to be served on January 8, were issued on January 19.

Section 15 (2) of the Land Act, 2013 stipulates that sufficient time is to be given to oustees to put forth their arguments. Rules say that 15 days’ time has to be given but officials did not conform to procedure. As such, they would not attend the public hearing on January 23 and 24, the resolute villagers declared and asked the district collector to postpone the meeting. Moreover, officials concerned landed in trouble following the discovery of notices in the dustbin.

Wilting under the pressure, Mallanna Sagar land acquisition officer and Siddipet RDO A Muthyam Reddy has issued a fresh notification postponing the meeting. It has been mentioned in the fresh notice that Vemulaghat oustees should attend the meeting on the objections they raised and also should bring relevant documents and other details. They have been asked to attend the meeting and in case they are not in a position to attend the meeting, they can authorise a person to attend it. The notice said that the earlier scheduled meeting had been postponed following submission of a memorandum by some Vemulaghat farmers seeking postponement.

The villagers have been somewhat successful in having their way to some extent. They achieved success in bringing the violation of rules by officials to the notice of the court and also in attracting the attention of officials to acquisition of land for building the Mallanna Sagar reservoir. Earlier, they had succeeded getting GO No. 123 cancelled and implementation of the Land Act of 2013. Now, the public hearing is likely to be held on January 30 or February 1.

Meanwhile, the announcement made by officials on Sunday night in Mamidyala and Bailampur villages under Konda Pochamma reservoir has made farmers worried. Officials have asked the villagers not to irrigate lands under the project which is being opposed to by the villagers. Bhasker of Bailampur village and Mahesh Goud of Mamidyala wondered where they should go now. “We cannot purchase land outside the village with the compensation offered by the government. Why do officials insist on us not to cultivate lands till the project is completed?” they asked.

On Monday, farmers from Bailampur and Mamidyala villagers went to the Gajwel RDO’s office and Mulugu mandal tahsildar’s office and no officials were available in the offices. So, they decided to come again on Tuesday to meet the officials on the announcement.