HYDERABAD: AS part of the ensuing Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, a unique proposal ‘tribal homes’ has been conceptualised by the state administration. Tribal enthusiasts can spend time in deep forests and stay at tribal hamlets. This will create livelihood options for tribals too. “This is an opportunity for anthropologists, researchers, and students to acclimatise with tribal lifestyle,” said Gautam, Deputy Collector of Medaram.

The four-day tribal jamboree organised by the state government as part of its tribal code to promote worshipping of trees, forests and preserve tribal culture and traditions from extinction will be rolled out as Sammakka and Sarlakka from January 31. In view of the jatara, the state government has proposed new initiatives this year like-- folk museum, mobile toilets, water taps and choppers. A folk museum and an amphitheatre is built at Medaram, where art work of about 300 artists will be on display. Besides, tribal instruments, bow, arrows, axes and traditional artefacts of all the nine to 12 sects of Koya, Gond, and Konda Reddy tribes will be showcased.

Over 5,000 mobile toilets and dressing rooms are also being set up at the jatara. Youth and service organisations are given the responsibility to keep the area clean. According to a senior district official, more than 25 MLD of water is needed on a daily basis and about 2,500 sanitary workers are employed to work 24x7.Apart from these, two special helipads are being organised.