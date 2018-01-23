KONDAGATTU : Much to the chagrin of the principal opposition parties in the two Telugu-speaking States, which are moving heaven and earth to come to power after the next elections, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday dropped subtle hints that he would be playing the “spoilsport” role in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the rivals of ruling establishments in the ensuing general polls.

The film actor-turned-politico, who kicked off his political voyage, Chalo re Chalo re Chal, amid much fanfare, after offering prayers to the presiding deity at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple here on Monday, said he would not be going aggressively against the present governments in the two States during his yatra.

“We should respect the governments which are elected by people. Jana Sena will never try to create political uncertainty by going aggressively against the ruling establishments. Our party is not here to fight against the governments, blindly. We won’t criticise the ruling party on every issue like others,” the Tollywood actor announced, probably giving jitters to the main opposition parties, which are suspecting the “real agenda” behind his yatra. Even as the key opposition party in the Telangana State Assembly is crying foul, alleging that Pawan is being used as a pan by the TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to divide anti-establishment vote, the Jana Sena chief said, “Nobody is using me as a tool to split anti-establishment votes.”

Pawan further indicated that he would not be adopting bellicose stance either at the AP government or Telangana government, during his political voyage, Chalo re Chalo re Chal. “I knew that cash-for-vote incident was not right in democracy. But, all political parties are resorting to such unethical practices during elections. Hence, we can’t find fault with one party.

As I did not want to create political uncertainty in AP by joining chorus with other opposition parties, I remained calm on this issue at that time of its occurrence,” Pawan said. By making these comments at this juncture, the Jana Sena boss seems to have dropped more hints that he will continue to be a friend of ruling TDP in AP in the coming days.