HYDERABAD: Facebook account of upcoming city-based cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who recently represented the country in international game, was hacked by an unidentified person. The hacker turned out to be a 14-year-old boy from Siraj’s neighbourhood. He was tracked down by cops and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.Siraj, a native of Hyderabad, made his international debut playing for India in T20 against New Zealand in 2017.

Siraj

He also played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team during Indian Premier League 2017, and was bought for `2.6 crore. On Monday, Siraj had complained to the cyber crime police that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Siraj, who is currently in Ajmer, told Express, “I complained to the cyber crime police about the hacking issue. The police said the hacker had been traced. He was going ‘Live’ from my account and was sending messages randomly to the people whom I knew.”

Hyderabad Cyber crime Additional DCP KCS Raghu Vir said “The hacker is a minor boy. He lives in the neighbourhood of the cricketer and was a fan of the cricketer. We have registered a case and the boy will be produced before the JJ Board for necessary action.”