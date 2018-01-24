HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the issue of ownership has to be resolved in Tamil Nadu, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday closed the PIL case pertaining to auction of the land belonging to Sri Sadavarti Satram at Amaravati in Guntur district situated in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu state.The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao was closing the PIL filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRC MLA from Mangalagiri constituency in AP, complaining that the 83 acres of the subject land belonging to Sri Sadavarti Satram was sold in auction by the AP government for a meager amount of ` 22.44 crore though it was worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

When the bench ordered for fresh auction, the Tamil Nadu government approached the high court claiming that the satram or choultry does not have the title as Ryotwari patta was not yet issued to it. In fact, a case pertaining to the subject land was pending before the commissioner of land administration in Tamil Nadu, the court was told.