NIRMAL: Three families were socially boycotted by the villagers for their failure to host a lunch for the villagers in celebration of their daughter’s marriage. For nearly nine months, the three families were ostracised by their own community and subjected to discrimination. The alleged incident took place in Chityal village of Kadem mandal of Nirmal district. According to police and information, a girl of the village, Sailaja, fell in love with a boy of the same community, Naresh hailing from Rekurthi in Karimnagar village, and they got married. Sailaja left to her in-law’s house but the love story did not end there.

The community elders insisted that the family complete the formality of hosting a lunch tand also pay a penalty of `50,000 as Sailaja fell in love and got married. Sailaja’s father, Sattaiah, however, refused to host the lunch and the angered community elders imposed social boycott on the families of Sattaiah and his two brothers.

Since the past nine months, the three families were not invited to any functions or the community people spoke with them. Meanwhile, Sattaiah left to Dubai.Recently, Sailaja visited her parents and went to a function in the community to which the community elders objected and imposed a fine of `50 on her. Since then, the villagers started troubling the three families following which Sattaiah came back to the village to settle the issue, police said. A case has been registered.