MANCHERIAL/KARIMNAGAR : Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said he would be welcoming any move to designate Hyderabad as the second capital of the nation, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram said such move will be helpful only for Andhra people.

“There are proposals to make Hyderabad city second capital of the country. In fact, we achieved statehood to Telangana as Hyderabad its capital in order to develop our region with local resources. But, now, some are enthusiastically mooting the idea of making Hyderabad second capital of India. Such proposals will only be helpful to Andhras,” he commented.

Kodandaram alleged that the State government was giving priority to the “Telangana traitors”, while ignoring those who had fought for Telangana State. He accused the State government of not coming to the rescue of farmers, who are struggling hard to get remunerative prices for their produces. The TJAC chief also criticised the government for failing to provide crop insurance to farmers.