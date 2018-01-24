TIRUMALA: ALL arrangements have been made for an expected devotee rush of over 1.5 lakh at Tirumala temple for Ratha Saptami on Wednesday.Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the Four Mada Streets on Tuesday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that eight lakh water packets and three lakh buttermilk packets were kept ready along with snacks and food packets for distribution to devotees waiting in queue lines on the festival day. Nine big screens have been set up on Mada Streets to enable devotees to witness the Vahana Sevas of Lord Venkateswara.

More mobile toilets and 700 sanitary workers have been deployed to meet the devotee rush. Additional medical staff have also been deployed. About 400 TTD officials will be positioned at all sectors on the hill shrine toensure hassle-free darshan and oversee supply of water and food packets to devotees.

The EO appealed to all devotees to patiently have darshan of Lord Venkateswara during His celestial ride on different Vahanas on the occasion of Ratha Saptami and also partake specially prepared prasadam.

Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju along with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Ake Ravikrishna, inspected galleries around the Four Mada Streets here on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for Ratha Saptami. The TTD JEO directed the officials to ensure adequate supply of food and beverages to pilgrims. The CVSO said 600 staff were deployed for security and to thwart any untoward incident. Eleven entry points have been set up for pilgrims at the galleries.