HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments and also to Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges on Tuesday to respond to a PIL case on student suicides incidents that took place at private corporate colleges in the recent past. “It is very unfortunate that the students have committed suicide. The parents, with an intention to fulfil their goals through their children, have been burdening their children on study aspect.

The children who are not capable of facing it are suffering stress”, the bench comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice M Ganga Rao observed.They were dealing with the case which was based on a letter addressed to the chief justice by Dasari Emmanuel, co-convener of Lok Satta Agitation Society in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, stating that about 10 students committed suicide in the recent past in the private corporate colleges and IIIT institutions in both AP and Telangana.

Dasari, in his letter, stated that though the governments announced that a committee was constituted to look into such incidents, there was no evidence to show that a report was submitted to the government. He alleged that both the state governments failed to take any steps to order an inquiry into the matter in view of the fact that these institutions belonged to the close relatives of a minister in Andhra Pradesh. The Intermediate Board concerned has already submitted a report stating that the colleges which have been running without permission from the government have to be closed. Those included Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges, he added and urged the court to order a judicial inquiry into the suicides and to register criminal cases against the college managements concerned.

Expressing concern at the said incidents, the bench issued notices to the respondents who included the chief secretaries of AP and Telangana, principal secretaries to education and home, authorities of the boards of Intermediate education, directors of NIMS and SVIMS, and directors of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya groups of educational institutions, and adjourned the hearing by three weeks.