HYDERABAD: Objecting to the way Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been lauding chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the actor, accusing him of trying to help the ruling parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by splitting the anti-establishment vote.“KCR is not allowing leaders like TJAC chairman M Kodandaram, who were at the forefront of statehood movement, to tour the state. MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga was not allowed to stage a dharna at his house. But Pawan, whose contribution to Telangana movement was nil, are allowed to hold meetings. This exposes the secret deal,” veterans V Hanumantha Rao and T Jeevan Reddy said.

“Pawan is undertaking the tour only to blow KCR’s trumpet. He should first answer the charges made against him by film critic Kathi Mahesh,” Rao challenged. “If every thing is hunky-dory in Telangana, what is the need for Pawan to undertake the yatra? If he thinks KCR is a hard-working and smart CM, why should he keep Jana Sena as a separate political entity in TS instead of merging his party with TRS?,” the two leaders asked at separate press conferences here.

Jeevan Reddy said Pawan Kalyan was obliged to KCR for permitting special shows for his latest flick Agnyaathavaasi. “There are many problems in Telangana about which Pawan knows nothing. I am ready to show him the plight of farmers, unemployed youth, daily wage labourers and others in each district if he comes along with me,” Rao said.Echoing the views, APCC spokesman N Tulasi Reddy said, “Pawan has become a sycophant of the ruling establishments.”