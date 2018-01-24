HYDERABAD: Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem has called for a regulation to end the practice of continuing marriage celebrations after midnight. Speaking at a meet in Haj House, Nampally in the presence of Muslim scholars and police officials, the chairman regarded the practice of playing loud music on the streets during ‘baraat’ a nuisance to general public and said that a strict regulation to ban it during late nights is the need of the hour.

He also criticised the practice of people bursting crackers, using sharp weapons and resorting to firing during weddings. “Most of such celebrations happen on roads, like celebratory firing and sword dance. They mostly happen during late night hours when the police are not around as the practice is not legal. Hence, I request Commissioner of Police VV Srinivas Rao and other police officials present here to see to it that no marriage event should be allowed to continue in Hyderabad after midnight, “ he said.

However, the rule was dubbed as a superficial one by many Muslims who said it will be implemented only for the common man and will not be imposed on the VIPs. Md Ibrar, a resident of Old City said, “Most of the rules brought in by the Wakf Board end up not being implemented. The Board chairman is being too worried about practices which are hardly an issue of concern in Hyderabad so far. The ban on wedding functions beyond midnight will be imposed only the common man and the VIPs will be easily allowed to get away from following it.”