HYDERABAD: In a late night development, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga was released from Chanchalguda prison after a local court granted him conditional bail.

On Tuesday morning, the Secunderabad city civil court granted conditional bail to Manda Krishna in the case registered by the Chilkalguda police on Jan 2. Though it was expected that Manda Krishna would be released on Wednesday morning, it is said that the police made officials complete the mandatory procedure by Tuesaday night itself.

Sources said police anticipated trouble on Wednesday morning as large number of MRPS activists might turn up at the central prison. To prevent it, Manda Krishna was released on Tuesday night and was driven to his residence at Parsigutta. This sudden development, however, did not deter MRPS activists from reaching Chanchalguda. A large number of activists on two-wheelers followed Manda Krishna till his residence. MRPS sources said Manda Krishna is holding discussions with the Samithi leaders and is chalking out his future course of action. An announcement is likely to come on Wednesday morning.

On Jan 2, the MRPS leader threatened to go on an indefinite strike demanding SC categorisation despite the police not permitting him. At a meeting in the MRPS office at Parsigutta, he directed his followers to stage rastarokos and storm into government offices. The Chilkalguda police booked Manda Krishna under various sections of IPC and was placed under judicial remand on January 3. He moved the local court seeking bail. Case was booked for undertaking dharna without police permission.