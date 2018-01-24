NAGARKURNOOL : The second day of the All India Tiger Census in Telangana saw the involvement of senior officials - right from the district collector E Sridhar to District Forest Officer Joji. The collector and the coterie of officials followed the beat officer on the Pichakuntala trail in the Farahabad Division. Within a kilometre into the trail, the team spotted fresh pug marks of the big cat. “The tiger has moved last night. At least this is what the pug marks suggest,” said Forest Range Officer Sridevi.

Being a water body, the lake attracts a lot of herbivores, and behind them come the big cats. While the officials were busy making a mould of the pug mark for the census purpose, the collector told Express that the authorities are now investing a focused approach on the flora and fauna in the district. “Amrabad puts Nagarkurnool on the national level and hence we are providing all support for the smooth running of the reserve. Thanks to the formation of new districts, we can put in dedicated effort to a smaller area,” Sridhar said.