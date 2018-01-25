HYDERABAD: Flash dharna staged by former Telangana minister and Congress Party MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, demanding that police arrest the killers of his close aide, Boddupalli Srinivas, has resulted in a tense situation in the Nalgonda town of Telangana, on Thursday. Police reportedly had a tough time controlling the crowd of agitating Congress workers.

Boddupalli Srinivas (45), husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Boddu Lakshmi, was murdered by unidentified persons near his house in the wee hours of Thursday.

The body of Srinivas was found in a drainage.

Police said Srinivas had left his house on Wednesday midnight after receiving a call from one his associates saying an argument has broken out among his followers. Call data on his cell phone confirms this. Srinivas met them at a roadside eatery and tried to settle the dispute. However, he soon picked a fight with them. Agitated at this, his close associated ganged up against him and murdered him, the police said.

On Thursday noon, five people surrendered before the police in connection with the incident. They are being interrogated.

Meanwhile, upon knowing about the murder of his close associate Srinivas, Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reached the spot where the former's body was found.

The MLA then staged a flash dharna at the Clock Tower circle in the town, alleging that Srinivas was killed by the leaders of the ruling party as he was not shifting his loyalty to them.

"Srinivas was murdered by the ruling party workers. Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresam's hands are behind the murder. I will continue to stage protests until killers of Srinivas are arrested by the police," Venkat Reddy said while staging a dharna seeking a fair probe into the murder of Srinivas.

At one point in time, the former minister was in tears, saying that the ruling party leaders had eliminated Srinivas in order to weaken him politically in the Nalgonda Assembly segment.

"Even my life is in danger. Ruling party leaders are resorting to the politics of murder as the Congress Party is becoming stronger in the State, particularly in the Nalgonda district. Local police officers are behaving like the stooges of the ruling party and are not providing security to the Congress leaders who are facing life threats," he commented.

A large number of Congress Party workers reached the Clock Tower area in the town, where Venkat Reddy was undertaking a Deeksha. They too staged protests, expressing solidarity with their local MLA. In order to avoid any untoward incident, additional forces were deployed in and around the Clock Tower circle.

Srinivas' wife and Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson Lakshmi said Srinivas had left home around midnight after receiving a call. "My husband was very active in the Congress Party. As he had a good following among youth and local people, TRS leaders had been pressurizing him to join their party. As my husband was against crossing over to the ruling party, some of the TRS leaders eliminated him with the help of some local persons," she alleged.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other seniors of the Congress Party condemned the murder of their party man and demanded that killers of Srinivas not be allowed to go scot-free.