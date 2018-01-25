HYDERABAD: Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission of India to examine the law governing techniques used by political parties to raise funds and take a view thereon. A division bench of the court comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order in a petition filed by Congress leader and MLA A Revanth Reddy. He had complained that the leaders of ruling TRS party in Telangana had garnered huge funds from various organizations, institutions and individuals in the name of “Gulabi Coolie” or “Bangaru Kooli” for the purpose of their party plenary and public meeting held at Warangal in April last year.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the practices adopted by the political parties would tantamount to misuse of power by elected representatives and that public funds were being garnered for private political parties in violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

The TRS ministers and leaders had collected lakhs of rupees by doing coolie work or menial jobs for one or two days. It was nothing but appropriation of unaccounted money or bribes through coercion and extortion. If political parties such as TRS were allowed to engage in similar quid pro quo arrangement with businessmen and convicted/accused persons then an undemocratic electoral precedent shall be set in country, the petitioner added and sought direction to the ECI to take appropriate action.After hearing the case, the bench directed the ECI to examine the grievance placed by the petitioner MLA on record and to take a view thereon.