HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to file a detailed counter affidavit informing about the money to be received through sale of flats for commercial purpose near Necklace Road. Of the 620 flats proposed to be constructed at Ambedkar Nagar (near Necklace Road) here, the government has proposed to give 280 double bedroom flats to the families who were residing in the locality.

As for the remaining 340 flats, if the government wants to sell them for commercial purpose then how much money would be received out of it, the bench asked the state government.The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao was dealing with an appeal by M Jagannath Singh and others against an order of a single judge permitting the authorities to go ahead with the construction of two-bed room flats scheme at Necklace Road.After hearing both sides, the bench directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit.