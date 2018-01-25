HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday granted four months’ time to the Andhra Pradesh government for constituting a ‘state security commission’ and a ‘police complaints authority’ for redressing the grievances of the public in respect of police action.The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice M Ganga Rao passed this order on appeals filed by the AP government and others challenging the order of a single judge given earlier.

In April last year, the single judge, while dealing with the petitions filed challenging the action of the police officers concerned in summoning them to their offices and illegally confining and indulging in physical and verbal abuse, had directed both the AP and Telangana governments to constitute the above within three months for redress of grievances of the public in respect of police actions.