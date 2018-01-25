HYDERABAD: The file relating to sanctioning of token funds in the 2017-18 Union Budget for the proposed Telangana State All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) shuttled between Union Finance and Union Health Ministries for one year. Finally, after Health Minister C Laxma Reddy’s recent visit to Delhi and meeting with officials, the Union Finance Ministry has agreed to include the TS AIIMS in the 2018-19 budget.

When the TRS MPs stalled the proceedings of the Budge session of 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a last minute mention that TS was sanctioned an AIIMS and it would be included in the 2017-18 Budget itself.Sources said, the Centre may allocate `100 crore to `150 crore for the AIIMS. As per the progress of the works, the additional funds would be released.