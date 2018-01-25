WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly beaten up and her head was tonsured by her parents for marrying against their wish in Paidypalli village of Hasanparthy mandal of the district on Monday. The incident came to light after her husband lodged a complaint with Hasanparthy police against his in-laws.

According to police, the couple Veena and Praveen Kumar, who were in relationship and belong to the same community, eloped and got married against the wishes of former’s parents at Chilpurgutta on December 28 last year. The couple had approached police after receiving threats from Veena’s family and the police, in turn, had counselled the woman’s parents.