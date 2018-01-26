HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held a series of discussions with various industrialists during the World Economic Forum, Davos.KTR called on Richard Ambrose, EVP, Lockheed Martin at Telangana Pavilion in Davos. The Minister explained about Telangana’s emergence as the aerospace and defence hub of India. KTR said that Hyderabad-based component manufacturers provided crucial components to ISRO’s Mars mission. He wanted Richard Ambrose to evaluate Hyderabad for setting up Lockheed Martin’s Space business facility.

The minister and his team of officials also called on Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Bulgaria, at the CII-DIPP Pavilion in Davos. Both of them discussed mutual cooperation in innovation space through startup exchange programmes and also promotion of Tourism industry. Later, KTR met Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, at WEF Congress Centre. Discussions centred around prospective investments in the State.KTR also met Kito de Boer, Managing Partner, The Abraaj Group. Abraaj group is a private equity fund which has over 17 offices spread across five regional hubs in Istanbul, Mexico City, Dubai, Nairobi, and Singapore.

The minister met Susan Silbermann, President of Pfizer Vaccines. KTR informed that Telangana was a global leader in Pharma and Healthcare sectors. The minister gave an overview of Pharma City, Genome Valley and Medical Devices Park. In another meeting with N Chandrasekharan, Chairman of Tata group, KTR discussed the growth opportunities in TS.

The Minister met Henk de Jong, EVP and Chief of International Markets, Philips, and explained the advantages TS had for manufacturing medical devices and consumer electronics. The Minister invited Philips group to send their team to evaluate the state for their investments. He also had a meeting with Rongfang Yin, from Trina Solar which is the world’s biggest solar panel maker. In a series of meetings at the CII-DIPP Pavilion at World Economic Forum, KTR met several business heads.