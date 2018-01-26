HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Thursday granted exemption to Andhra Pradesh director-general of police M Malakondaiah from appearing before the court on January 29 in view of DGPs’ inter-state coordination committee meeting scheduled for the day. The bench, however, made it clear that chief secretary Dinesh Kumar had to appear in person before the court in the PIL case pertaining to cockfights.

“When the authorities fail to file a report, they should seek time by filing an application. In spite of the court orders, the public representatives made statements on TV channels about organising cockfights. We will look into the issue if the details are placed before the court”, the bench remarked.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, AP advocate-general Dammalapati Srinivas urged the court to grant exemption from appearance to both the senior officers, saying that they had made all efforts to prepare report as sought by the court but could not file it due to voluminous material received from various districts. Besides, the state DGP would not be in a position to appear before the court as there was a meeting by the DGPs on January 29.