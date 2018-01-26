HYDERABAD: In a significant development, general secretaries of CPI and CPM — Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and Sitaram Yechury, who are Telugu Biddas — had a detailed discussion here on Thursday on ongoing political developments across the country.Sudhakar Reddy is learnt to have disapproved of CPM’s latest resolution deciding to stay away from the Congress at national level. “This resolution has come in the way of forging an alliance at national level with secular forces and Left Parties. CPM’s decision will do more harm to the country at this juncture,” Reddy was quoted as saying, during the meeting.

The Marxist Party leader Sitaram Yechury came to Hyderabad on Thursday to launch Bahujana Left Front (BLF) in the state under the leadership of his party to take on the ruling TRS. After floating the BLF, Yechury called on his CPI counterpart. Their meeting assumed significance as there has been a debate among Left Parties in the country whether to sail with the Congress or not for the ensuing general polls.

During the meeting, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy is learnt to have felt that all secular forces should come together on a broader platform to defeat the NDA government. Reddy is understood to have pitched for unity of the Left Parties to achieve this goal.