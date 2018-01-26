HYDERABAD: In a decision that might have political ramifications, the State government on Thursday declared crimes under IPC sections 506 and 507 as cognizable offences. This means that police can now interrogate offenders booked under these Sections without the permission of Court. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed the file to this effect on Thursday.

States have powers whether or not to take the court’s permission to interrogate criminals for crimes booked under IPC Sections 506 or 507, according to a release. The decision was taken at a time when political heat is picking pace and Opposition parties are making allegations against the ruling party.

