HYDERABAD: The VII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad, on Wednesday directed the city police to book a case against DMK MP Kanimozhi for her alleged comments on Lord Venkateshwara. He also directed the police to investigate and file report based on a complaint lodged by advocate K Karunasagar against her.

Karunasagar, in his complaint, alleged that the MP had made derogatory and demeaning remarks on Lord Venkateshwara during the “World Atheist Conference” held in Tiruchirappalli of Tamil Nadu state. He said that the MP had deliberately made comments to outrage religious feelings and beliefs of others.After hearing the case, the Magistrate Court directed the Saidabad police to register a case under Sections 295(A), 298 and 504 IPC against the MP and to file probe report before the court. The Saidabad police received the court order copy on Thursday.