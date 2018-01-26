HYDERABAD: Expressing satisfaction with some progress made in the verification of documents of Agri Gold consortium companies and the due diligence exercise on the companies’ assets by the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee group, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday granted it time till February 20 for filing a comprehensive report on further progress in the matter.

The bench, comprising justices V Ramasubramanian and S V Bhatt, passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ monies. While the case was in progress the Subhash Chandra Foundation came forward to take over the business of Agri Gold by paying the money which would facilitate payment of monies to depositors.