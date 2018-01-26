TIRUPATI: The body of a newborn baby boy was found stuffed in NTR Baby Kit (bag) in a drain at Tirupati Bus Station on Thursday morning.Tirupati East Police who rushed to the spot on being alerted shifted the baby to SVR Ruia Hospital, where the doctors after examining him declared him dead for several hours. According to police, two sweepers working at the bus station noticed the kit bag blocking the drain and removed it.

When they found it to be heavy, they opened it and found the baby. They checked the pulse but could not get it. They alerted the police.Police are now inquiring as to how many NTR Baby Kits were distributed in the past few days and also sent the number printed on the kit to the health department. A case has been registered.