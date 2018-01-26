HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday extended its interim order to not arrest former MLC and Congress leader Prem Sagar Rao till January 30 in the cases registered against him by the police during violent clashes that erupted between Lambadas and Adivasis in the agency areas of Adilabad district in December last year.

Justice T Rajani was dealing with petitions filed separately by the former MLC seeking anticipatory bail in about 25 cases registered against him by the police for his alleged financial assistance to Adivasis. The judge earlier directed the police not to arrest the petitioner till next date of case hearing. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the petitioner’s counsel said there was no evidence to prove the allegation that petitioner had extended financial support to Adivasis. Hence, there was no need for the police to take him into custody, he argued.

Telangana public prosecutor Pratap Reddy urged the court to grant some time for placing the material with regard to alleged provocative statements made by the close associates of the petitioner at a meeting held last month.