NALGONDA: The murder of Boddupalli Srinivas, close aide of Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, lead to tension in Nalgonda on Thursday. Srinivas (45) was the husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Lakshmi. His body was found in a drain near his house on Thursday. Police claim Srinivas had left his house on Wednesday midnight after he received call from an associate saying an argument had broken out among his followers.

He allegedly met them at a roadside eatery and tried to settle the dispute. However, it soon turned into a fight and his associates murdered him. Five people surrendered in connection with the murder on Thursday. Venkat Reddy alleged that the TRS leader and Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresam is behind the murder. Breaking into tears, the MLA claimed that even his life was under threat. “Even my life is in danger. Ruling party leaders are resorting to politics of murder as Congress is becoming stronger in the State,” he alleged.