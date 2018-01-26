HYDERABAD:Congress leaders have stepped up their campaign for the ouster of nine Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs on the ground that while six of the legislators had enjoyed Office of Profit earlier, the remaining three are still continuing as heads of various government corporations.With Sikkim Governor N Shrinivas Patil forwarding a petition to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking disqualification of 14 MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for holding Office of Profit within a few days after EC’s decision to disqualify 21 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on similar grounds, TPCC leader A Revanth Reddy along with former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here.

Stating that holding Office of Profit posts were nothing but violation of Articles 190,191 and 192, Revanth, who had the other day written letters to President Ramnath Kovind and Election Commission for disqualification of TRS MLAs, said the state government had violated all norms in appointing the six ruling party MLAs as parliamentary secretaries earlier and all of them deserve to be disqualified.

“After the ECI disqualified the 20 AAP MLAs of Delhi on similar clauses, the Sikkim Governor N Shrinivas Patil has also referred the case of 14 SDF MLAs to the ECI for necessary action. We urged the Governor to uphold the Constitution and protect the high standards of Indian democracy by endorsing the petition for disqualification of TRS MLAs for holding offices of profit in Telangana in total violation of moral values,” Shabbir Ali said.

According to the Congress leaders, the six TRS MLAs who had earlier held the posts of parliamentary secretaries — D Vinaya Bhaskar, Jalagam Venkat Rao, V Srinivas Goud, G Kishore Kumar, V Satish Kumar and Kova Laxmi — in Telangana had enjoyed huge salaries and all the benefits of cabinet rank in total violation of the Article 190, 191, 192 and Article 102(1) (a) and 103 .

“The appointment of parliamentary secretaries was made on December 29, 2014, and though it was stayed by the Hyderabad High Court on May 5, 2015, all the six MLAs continued to enjoy the status of minister, defeating the very purpose of the 91st Amendment, later also. It is wilful disobedience of the mandate of law,” Shabbir said.



Revanth said despite the High Court’s directive, the state government had appointed another three MLAs — Rasamayi Balakishan, S Satyanarayana and V Prashanth Reddy — as heads of state government corporations, “which is unconstitutional.”The two leaders in the memorandum requested the Governor to forward their plea to the Election Commission for necessary action. “If they do not take action, the TPCC will approach courts seeking action against TRS members,” they announced.

‘90% of TRS MLAs may not get tickets’

In a chat with scribes, Revanth Reddy said that during the next elections, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would make potential leaders in the TRS like deputy chief minister K Srihari, irrigation minister T Harish Rao and finance minister E Rajender contest Lok Sabha seats in order to clear the line for IT minister KT Rama Rao to sit on the CM’s chair. He also predicted that 90 per cent of the present MLAs of the TRS may not get tickets in the next Assembly polls.

