HYDERABAD: The High Court stay on government order that temporarily stopped schools from hiking fees has come as a big blow for parents. Though disappointed, they are preparing to challenge the court stay legally in the coming days. Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), that has been fighting the indiscriminate hike in fees by schools, claims it had anticipated the stay. “We knew the school managements would try to stay the government order and hence wanted the government to file a caveat in the court. However, the government’s unwillingness resulted in the stay,” say association members. Not being a party in the case, the HSPA could not file a caveat on its own.

“HSPA had also contacted the Government Pleader for the Education Department to inform HSPA on the filing of any case by any school or school association so that HSPA could effectively intervene in the issue. Neither was a caveat filed nor were we informed for reasons best known to the government,” said Seema Agarwal of HSPA.

“Had the government impressed upon the court that the issue has been pending since 2009, and that between 2009 and 2018 school fees have increased by a massive 500 per cent, the court would not have, perhaps, passed the interim order,” fume parents. “The government also has at its disposal all the proofs of extreme profiteering by schools, including those submitted by HSPA. However, these too it seems, have not been brought to the notice of HC,” alleged Seema.

A statement issued by HSPA has questioned the government’s intention in the matter. “The actions or the lack of it seem to suggest that the government finds the schools more powerful than itself. That is why it is acquiescing meekly before the schools allowing them to ride roughshod over all its orders,” it read.

Meanwhile, most parents feel the respite they got from the freezing of fee hike is now over and they now have to revise their budgets to accommodate additional expenditure. “It is only a matter of days when the schools will send circulars detailing their new and hiked fee structure. Several schools had already sent the new fee structure but had to grudgingly withdraw it due to the government directive,” said Rachana Sharma, a parent.

What next?

“We will be fighting this order in the courts for sure. The best way to move ahead legally is either by impleading in the present case or by the filing of a separate Writ Appeal against this judgment. We will decide our course of action after consultation with our legal team,” said Ashish Naredi, a member.

