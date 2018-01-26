HYDERABAD: Except announcing a new initiative of providing `4,000 an acre investment support scheme, the state government will mainly focus on streamlining the slew of welfare and developmental schemes announced in the last four years in the next year’s budget. The state expects that the `4,000 per acre incentive to farmers will cost the exchequer `8,000 crore to `10,000 crore. At first, the expenditure was estimated at around `6,000 crore.

“After the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, the cultivable area in the state will increase considerably. With the new irrigation projects, a new ayacut of 10 lakh acres will be formed in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district alone. We require `8,000 crore more for the investment support,” finance minister E Rajender explained to reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Rajender, who is scheduled to present the fifth consecutive budget for the state in March, said that instead of launching more new schemes, the government was contemplating streamlining the various schemes launched in last four years. “Our main focus in the Budget will be agriculture, welfare and uplift of the poor,” he said and hinted that agriculture would corner 20 to 25 pc of total allocation.The finance minister started the budget exercise on Thursday after receiving the proposals from various departments.

On the devolution of taxes by the Centre, Rajender said the Centre should increase the present 42 pc of central tax devolution to 50 pc. States had no option to increase the taxes to augment their revenues with the introduction of GST.

Urging the Centre to give states the flexibility to spend central grants, he said, “The Centre should give flexibility to states to spend the central grants as per needs of the respective states.”Earlier, in an exclusive meeting with officials of finance department, Rajender wanted them to improve the performance of the state audit, treasury and directorate of works and accounts departments which, in turn, will minimise misuse of public funds.

Budget on March 12?

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to sources, thinks that March 12 will be auspicious time for presenting the state budget. Rao always follows the almanac for starting any major or important work. By March 12 the Union budget will have been presented and the state will have an idea of how much money the state will get from the Centre.