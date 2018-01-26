HYDERABAD: A local court on Thursday sentenced three youngsters to life imprisonment for the sensational kidnap and murder of a Class X boy in 2016. Abhay Modani, son of Raj Kumar Modani, a businessman from Shahinayathgunj, was kidnapped and killed hours later. His body was found packed in a carton at the Secunderabad railway station.

Abhay went missing on March 16, 2016 after he left his home to buy food from a nearby hotel. CCTV footage showed the boy travelling with Seshu Kumar, a former staff of his father. Seshu was in need of money to enter the film industry and he hatched a plan to kidnap the boy along with his friends P Ravi and N Mohan. The trio held Abhay hostage and demanded a ransom of `10 crore.

They gagged the boy with plaster to prevent him from screaming, but he died of suffocation. Tracking the mobile numbers of the accused, the police arrested the trio four days later. Speaking to media, Abhay’s parents hailed the court’s judgement. “This should give a message to the people that they can not escape after committing such an offence,” said Abhay’s father Raj Kumar Modani.