CONTINGENTS During the parade, 1.4 Jak Li (47 Inf Brigade) headed by Vinith got the prize in seniors category and the runner up is 16th Dogra Regt (76 Inf Brigade). In junior category, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society won the prize and the runner up is NCC Girls. State government’s special awards went to Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force - IV.

HYDERABAD: As many as six All India Service officers were given cheques and certificates for their exemplary work during Republic Day function at Parade Grounds on Friday. Governor ESL Narasimhan gave away the certificates. Officers including Anitha Ramachandran and Shashank (IAS), Rajesh Kumar and Swathi Lakra (IPS) and R Shobha and Swargam Srinivas (IFS) got the certificates. Those who contributed to the book “History of Hyderabad” prepared by the police — Noopur Kumar and D Ravinder Reddy — too got the awards.

The other officers who got the awards under TS-iPASS are: TSNPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao and CEIG AG Ramana Prasad (most efficient disposal), CMD TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy and Factories director PM Chandra Mohan (disposal of applications on the same day), TSPCB member secretary P Satyanarayana Reddy and Factories director PM Chandra Mohan (highest number of application handled during 2017) and Sanga Suresh and K Chandra Sekhar Babu (for excellent management of TS-iPASS portal and coordination with 23 departments).

