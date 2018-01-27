HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday asked the judges and advocates to draw inspiration from and try to emulate those judges who have placed the interest of the institution far above their own. “Possibly the first test to the independence of the Indian judiciary was near the end of the fourth year of Indian Republic when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru asked Justice Bijon Kumar Mukherjee to take over as the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Chief Justice Patanjali Sastry’s retirement on Jan 3, 1954. But Justice Mukherjee politely declined on the ground that Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan was senior to him.

When Nehru pressed him, Justice Mukherjee said he would resign, than assume the highest office before his turn. It is only after Justice Mahajan retired as the Chief Justice, Justice Mukherjee assumed office as the fourth Chief Justice of India. Let us draw inspiration from and try to emulate judges such as Justice Mukherjee who had placed the interest of the institution far above his own”, Justice Ranganathan reminded.

The Acting CJ was addressing a gathering after unfurling the National Flag to mark the 69th Republic Day celebrations in the high court premises.Referring to the statement made earlier by the president of AP High Court advocates’ association Dhanamjaya regarding the efforts being made towards establishment of new high court in a temporary building at Amaravati in AP state and the apprehensions among the junior advocates, Justice Ranganathan said it was not the occasion to raise issues for discussion.