HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may be known as the Information Technology (IT) hub but it must be remembered that the city is also the land of poets like Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Sarojini Naidu - a confluence of multilingualism and multiculturalism, Chief secretary SP Singh said on Friday. “Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) celebrates these values,” said the CS who was the chief guest at the inauguration of the eighth edition of HLF at the Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet on Friday.

“Each passing year HLF is growing in its stature and impact, and provides an opportunity for young writers to interact and learn. This year too it has covered an array of topics from cotton to cricket and rural to romance,” said Singh, and added that the festival is inclusive, accessible and broad-based in its approach and treatment. Sonal Mansingh, renowned Odissi danseuse, who was present on the occasion said that literature is the key to open secrets of a country and requested the HLF organisers to incorporate more women in the festival and make Gujrati the focus language next year.

The latest edition of the three-day literary festival is hosting over 100 prominent writers, artists, scholars, film-makers and journalists from India and abroad. Spain is guest nation this year and Kannada is in focus. Eduardo Sanchez Mareno, the Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Spain, lauded Telangana for not only being open for businesses but also for cultural interactions. “Telangana has been supporting teaching and learning Spanish, which is the second most spoken language of the world. But we have just eight teachers for 1.3 billion Indians. This has been a challenge for us,” said Mareno.

Leading Spanish writers, artistes, and cultural managers are participating in the event.

Further, authors and artists from Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Serbia, Spain, Britain and US are also participating.The Festival is also paying tributes to legendary artists and eminent persons who died last year, namely, classical singer Girija Devi, actors Shashi Kapoor and Tom Alter, and journalist Gauri Lankesh.