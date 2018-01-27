HYDERABAD: Even though the general amnesty granted by Kuwait government -- from January 29 to February 22 — is likely to benefit thousands of illegal immigrants from India stuck in the Gulf nation, their misery is unlikely to end on their return to India. For most of them who went from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Karimnagar districts have no opportunities for alternative employment back home. However, they will be deported during the amnesty period and their future hangs in the balance.

The general amnesty period can be used by immigrants who have illegally entered Kuwait or overstayed their visa period to return home without taking permission from any authority or paying any penalty amount. Most immigrants from Telangana stuck in the Gulf country are those who were cheated by travel agents and recruiters.

For instance, Prashant from Kamareddy, who works in Al Raqib, was not allowed to take leave or visit India since he went there three years ago. “My mother has cancer and I want to see her but I have no promise for jobs back home,” he told Express over phone from Kuwait. “I had to do tough labour to make money for my mother’s treatment, but I am not sure if the firm will call me back if I go home during the amnesty period.”

Prashant’s firm has been harassing him to deposit one month’s salary as security deposit before leaving for India, that is, if he wants to return to the job. But he is unsure if he his visa, that is about to expire, will be renewed again. “How much savings does a labourer like me makes after all? I need to spend the amount on my mother’s treatment. Why don’t they understand,” asks Prashant.

Similarly, 45-year-old Limbareddy from Siddipet spent `1.5 lakh on visa and travel expenses in getting to Kuwait three years ago. His family has gone through tough times since then, but Limbareddy is unsure about his return as there’s no promise of job in his home State. Meanwhile, as a ray of hope, when a Kuwauit-based activist reached out to the NRI cell in Telangana government for support, he was asked to share the passport and other details of the expatriates seeking help.

When asked what measures could be taken to reach out to these victims at state level, Limbareddy said, “The government should provide financial help for the air ticket , food and travel expense of the immigrants who have to head home. It should be made mandatory for the people heading to the Gulf to seek approval from the government before they leave.”